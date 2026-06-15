Updated Carolina Panthers Depth Chart After Mandatory Minicamp

OTAs and mandatory minicamp have come and gone for the Carolina Panthers. With camp battles heating up, here's where things stand on the depth chart as we await more action this summer.

Panthers depth chart projection

QB

Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) throws watched by head coach Dave Canales | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It's hard to determine whether or not the Panthers will hold three QBs. They haven't under Dan Morgan so far. Either way, nothing happened in camp to displace Kenny Pickett as Bryce Young's backup.

RB

Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne

Chuba Hubbard didn't really stand out in camp, but he didn't have to. And as brightly as Jonathon Brooks shone, he still hasn't shown he can handle an NFL workload, and the Panthers want to be cautious.

WR

Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Chris Brazzell II, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr., Brycen Tremayne

We do fully expect seven players to make it. The first four are locks, and for now, Xavier Legette hasn't been dropped again. David Moore is the coaching staff darling, but he also had a really good minicamp.

TE

Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans

Tommy Tremble looked solid, but otherwise, nothing of note happened with the tight ends, so the hierarchy is unchanged.

Offensive Line

LT: Rasheed Walker, Monroe Freeling. LG: Damien Lewis, Saahdiq Charles. C: Sam Hecht, Luke Fortner. RG: Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala. RT: Taylor Moton, Stone Forsythe.

Little has changed here. Rasheed Walker, for now, seems to have cemented his spot. The official depth chart at center hasn't changed, but Sam Hecht is trending up. An official decision won't happen for a while, but he's the favorite over Luke Fortner.

Defensive Line

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Cam Jackson (99) walks off the field | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

LDE: Derrick Brown, Aaron Hall. NT: Lee Hunter, Cam Jackson. RDE: Bobby Brown III, LaBryan Ray. L EDGE: Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen. R EDGE: Jaelan Phillips, Pat Jones.

It looks like Aaron Hall's going to make the roster as a UDFA. Lee Hunter is poised to start primarily because Bobby Brown III is going to have to transition over to replace the injured Tershawn Wharton.

LB

Devin Lloyd, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherilus, Bam Martin-Scott

Devin Lloyd is the main starter, and Trevin Wallace will start alongside him. Claudin Cherilus and Bam Martin-Scott are special teamers, but they'll step in on defense when needed.

CB, NB

CB: Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Will Lee, Akayleb Evans. NB: Corey Thornton, Chau Smith-Wade.

Nothing new on the corner front. Corey Thornton had the best minicamp of any player, so he's going to be the starting nickel.

S

SS: Tre'von Moehrig, Zakee Wheatley. FS: Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom.

Nothing new here, either. We're holding out hope that Zakee Wheatley will move over to the free safety spot, but for now, that's not the case.