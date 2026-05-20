Bills Rookie Skyler Bell Draws Comparison to Three-Time All-Pro WR

NFL analyst and NFL films senior producer Greg Cosell knows a lot about the game of football, so when he talks, it's worth listening. Recently, Cosell decided to discuss Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell.

A fourth-round pick out of Connecticut, Bell has the chance to carve out a key role this season for the receiver-needy Bills, something Bills On SI's Alex Brasky has written about in full detail this offseason. If Cosell's opinion of Bell is correct, he should have no problem capitalizing on that opportunity.

Cosell said he really likes Bell, stating that he wouldn't have been surprised to have seen him gone earlier than Round 4. He then explained what he likes about Bell, saying he's "super savvy" and knows how to create plenty of separation.

"You're dealing with a guy that is just super savvy. I mean, this guy understands the craft of route running with its subtleties, its nuances, all the details that are involved in it. You know, he used head feints. He used stair steps. He had it all as far as creating separation."

Creating separation was an issue for Buffalo receivers not named Khalil Shakir in 2025, which is one of the reasons fans are hyped about Bell. The question, however, is why he slid into Round 4 if he's such a talented player.

Which NFL player comp is the ceiling for Skyler Bell?

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cosell gave his thoughts on this as well, saying Bell isn't the biggest wideout at just under 6-foot tall and 192 pounds. He also said Bell doesn't have ideal explosion, but doesn't believe that means he won't find success in the NFL. In fact, Cosell made an indirect comparison to three-time All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown who was a fourth-round pick for the Detroit Lions in 2021.

"Who's a great receiver in the NFL that was drafted in the fourth round because they thought that maybe he didn't quite have enough juice? St. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown. No one thought Amon-Ra St. Brown was a first or second round pick coming out of USC because he wasn't really big. He wasn't explosive. He's turned out to be pretty good."

St. Brown recorded 912 yards receiving as a rookie and has topped 1,000 yards in every season since. Even an indirect comparison is a huge compliment for Bell, but as Cosell stated, scheme fit has a lot to do with St. Brown’s success.

Skyler Bell fits the Buffalo offense well

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes the touchdown catch against the FIU Panthers. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The good news for Bell is that he’s an excellent fit for Joe Brady’s offense. Brady has always been able to utilize savvy wideouts who know how to get open quickly and create after the catch. That’s what made Shakir so special this past season.

Bell has a chance to develop into a similar player under Brady and if he hits the St. Brown ceiling, Brandon Beane will be praised heavily for the selection.