After 5th-Year Option, Is An Extension Next For Panthers QB Bryce Young?

The Carolina Panthers announced they’ll be picking up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option on April 29th, but this was known information since the middle of January after the Panthers lost against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. GM Dan Morgan made it clear that the option was incoming, but now that it’s official, it’s time to start thinking about what’s next for Bryce Young.

Bryce Young Has Huge Extension Looming

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reflects before an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the fifth-year option out of the way, the pressure on Bryce Young to perform increases, cause while he has made improvements, Young still has to prove he is the long-term centerpiece of the Panthers, consistently competing for the NFC South title and contending in the NFL playoffs.

The extension would likely be a five-year deal, with Bryce Young making $40-50 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

What Bryce Young Needs To Do To Earn Extension

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Winning the NFC South was a major step in the right direction, but the NFC South was also a bad division last year. The Panthers won the division with an 8-9 record, and if a 5-year deal worth over $240 million is in play after 2026, 8-9 isn’t going to cut it. 10 wins should be the standard.

Bryce Young has to clean up the turnovers. It's awesome that he performs well in clutch situations, but it’d be even better for the Panthers to not need game-winning drives down the stretch of so many games. If Young can take another step further, eclipse the 3500 yards mark, then the Panthers will have their checkbooks ready.

Why it Feels Inevitable Bryce Young gets Extended

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Panthers have approached this offseason like a team that’s in win-now mode, which clearly signifies Dan Morgan and Dave Canales’s belief in Bryce Young to be the long-term QB for Carolina. The Panthers have signed 20 free-agent contracts and are the fourth-highest spender, which shows that the front office sees a window to win right now.

Carolina added top-tier talent to the defense with Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, acquiring some reinforcements for Bryce Young in the draft with OT Monroe Freeling, C Sam Hecht, and WR Chris Brazzell II.

The Panthers seemingly have all the tools to improve off last year and win 10 games this season. Bryce Young has shown he can deliver in high-pressure situations, and the Panthers should be able to capitalize on an NFC South that is wide open.