Why it's ok that Bryce Young hasn't necessarily been worthy of 2023 top pick

NFL writer Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report handed out his quarterback grades for Week 16. Dave Canales’s team got a solid game from his third-year signal caller, who connected in 21-of-32 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 23-20 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Bryce Young may not be the quarterback the Carolina Panthers hoped he’d be after selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft,” explained Sobleski, who gave the improving pro a “B” grade for his performance vs. the Bucs, “but he shows up when it matters."

"Young has earned the nickname, "Carolina Reaper," based on his ability to put games away in the fourth quarter," added Sobleski. "He did so again Sunday, with a seven-play, 43-yard drive that led to the game-winning field goal thanks primarily to a 34-yard connection between Young and wide receiver Jalen Coker.”

It’s interesting to note that the Panthers’ highest-scoring quarter this season (88 points) is indeed the final 15 minutes of regulation. To be fair, Young was not around for Carolina’s 40-9 home loss to Buffalo in which running back Chuba Hubbard ran three yards for a TD with less than 11 minutes to play. Take that away and it’s still the Panthers’ best quarter. And that’s not including a game-winning field goal in overtime when they knocked off the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 11.

Nonetheless, in the fourth quarter this season, Young has thrown for a combined 712 yards and seven scores, with three picks, in his 14 starts. For the remainder of the game, he’s totaled 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions in those same contests.

“Because of Young’s late-game heroics,” stated Sobleski, “the Panthers are now in position to win their first division title since 2015.

There’s also something to be said about Young and his play as of late. In his last three outings, he’s hit on 67.1 of his passes for 560 yards and six scores and has not turned over the football. Could the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner be just warming up when it comes to a strong stretch run?

