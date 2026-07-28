Why Nic Scourton is a Bigger Loss than We Think for the Panthers

With training camp well underway, the Carolina Panthers are the first team in the league to suffer a real gut punch. The NFL season is still 44 days away, but the Panthers are already a starter down on defense, as Nic Scourton suffered a torn ACL on the very first day of training camp.

The injury was an alarming way to start this season. Reports came left and right about how Scourton was crying as he was taken off the field, and how other Panthers were in utter shock and disbelief. On the actual football side of this, it's a huge hit to the roster and depth of this defensive line.

Scourton posted 5 sacks last season, tying for the most on the team, and really the one bright spot on an abysmal pass rush. One NFL analyst explains more of why this is such a big loss for Carolina.

NFL Analyst Highlights Nic Scourton's Injury as Major Takeaway Across the NFL

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Amongst the 11 big training camp takeaways for Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Scourton's ACL tear was the most consequential of them across the league. Breer correctly phrased the injury as the league's "first training camp casualty".

Another point that Breer makes is that Scourton's ability is part of the massive Jaelan Phillips signing, as Scourton was supposed to benefit from and complement Phillips, and potentially break out as a rising star at defensive end.

That's the biggest factor in this injury. Phillips will now have all the attention from opposing coaching staffs, and if fellow second-year edge rusher Princely Umanmeilen can't complement Phillips the way that most think Scourton would, this pass rush may not be as improved as it should be.

Why Princely Umanmielen Has To Step Up

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The pressure isn't on Jaelan Phillips; his job remains the same. Umanmielen is the player whom Panthers fans and the media have eyes on now. After a slow 2025 season with only 1.5 sacks, a second-year leap isn't the hope, but the expectation for Umanmielen.

With injuries fresh in the minds of Panthers fans and media, it's also worth noting that Phillips has an extensive injury history, including both Achilles and ACL tears. That looming fear is why the massive contract he received has been viewed as an overpay. Phillips injury history is also just one more reason that Umanmielen has to show he's taken that next step and can be productive week-to-week.