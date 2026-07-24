The Panthers Can No Longer Afford to Cut This Struggling Veteran

Earlier this offseason, we covered the idea that the Carolina Panthers may want to strongly consider cutting Pat Jones II. The edge rusher had a disappointing, injury-marred first season in Charlotte.

He would've saved nearly $5 million against the cap. Jones was likely to end up as EDGE4 on the depth chart behind Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen.

And with guys like Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom also in the edge room but providing special teams play that Jones does not, the former Minnesota Vikings defender felt really expendable.

Nic Scourton just tore his ACL. The Panthers need reinforcements at edge, not the inverse. They need players to step up at the position, not get off the roster. It makes Jones extremely valuable now.

Panthers need big year from Pat Jones now

Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) walks the sideline | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers signed Pat Jones last offseason after a solid year as a reserve edge for the Minnesota Vikings. It mirrored their approach the year before, when they signed DJ Wonnum after a solid year with Minnesota.

Jones had seven sacks while making just one start. The Panthers thought his production level with limited snaps was encouraging, but it didn't translate. Injuries kept him out of the lineup, and he recorded one sack in four games.

The Panthers really need him to recapture the spark since they can't cut him anymore. Jones is no longer expendable. He might end up starting after all this is said and done.

Carolina will start Jaelan Phillips on one side, but Nic Scourton was supposed to slot in on the other side and take some pressure off of Phillips, who has also had his fair share of injury concerns.

Now, that spot is up for grabs. It is likely to go to either Princely Umanmielen or Jones. Umanmielen had a higher splash play rate than Scourton last year, but his film is not great. Jones is the veteran option the Panthers have turned to before.

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) reacts after a fumble recovery | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also in the mix is Trevis Gipson, who recorded the lone sack of Matthew Stafford in Carolina's playoff game last season. Thomas Incoom could factor in, but he's primarily a special-teamer. It's really down to Jones or Umanmielen.

The Panthers need one of them to step up badly, as Scourton had a decent rookie year but was expected to be a great piece of the defense in 2026. Jones has the experience to lean on and was really solid with the Vikings, but he needs to bring that level to Carolina and fast.