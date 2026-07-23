Princely Umanmielen Suddenly Key for the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are the first NFL team to report to training camp, hitting the field today to start preparing for the 2026 season. Training camp is when fans and media are optimistic about their teams, and seeing how the depth chart can change and finalize townards Week 1.

That's not the case with the Panthers, as one of the worst possible scenarios has played out on day one. Second-year pass rusher Nic Scourton was the one bright spot of the awful pass rush last year. Now heading into year two, Scourton was supposed to take a second-year leap and have more opportunities with Jaelan Phillips on the other side.

Scrap all of that. On day one of training camp, Scourton suffered a right leg injury and couldn't put any weight on it, so he was carted off the field. An injury like this, where reports are coming out that the rest of the team was in total shock, and Scourton was crying as he was carted off, sounds like a torn ACL or some sort of season-ending injury.

Panthers LB Nic Scourton suffered an apparent lower body injury in practice during team drills moments ago & was carted off.



Scourton was in tears as cart left the field and whole team came to give him a hug when he left. A lot of emotions for key player injury Day 1 of camp: — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 23, 2026

Hard to think of a worse way for the season to start for Carolina, but now it's next man up. For the pass rush, that next man up is likely Princely Umanmielen. One stat shows that it might not be all doom and gloom for Carolina.

1 Stat Shows Princely Umanmielen Can Replace Nic Scourton

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking from a glass-half-full perspective, Carolina does have another young pass rusher who has shown a few flashes of ability.

The basic stats don't show much for Umanmielen, posting just 13 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. One stat posted by r/falcons on Reddit does show some promise: his rate of creating splash plays.

A splash play can be defined as sacks, pressures, hits, TFLs, turnovers, run stuffs, and more. Of all rookies last season who ranked in this category, Umanmielen was ranked 7th overall. 8.7% is the final number that Umanmielen finished with, which was only less than two percent lower than a high draft pick in Abdul Carter for the New York Giants.

Scourton also landed in these rankings, but at No. 14, significantly behind Umanmielen. Obviously, Scourton's production looks better on paper, but now with an elevated opportunity for Umanmielen, even something like this statistic is encouraging since he'll get many more snaps on the field.

Another key piece to pay attention to in all this is that Carolina did add Jaelan Phillips, who will be the premier pass rusher for this team. Just as it was for Scourton, Umanmielen will benefit from having Phillips on the other side of the line.