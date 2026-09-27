Jalen Coker Injury Update: Latest News on Panthers WR's Status in Week 3 Game

The Carolina Panthers have an injury concern with wide receiver Jalen Coker in the second half of the Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Coker has been dealing with an ankle injury since he rolled it in the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. However, that is not the injury Coker is dealing with on Sunday upon his exit.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Coker's status for the rest of the Week 3 game.

Jalen Coker injury update

UPDATE: The Panthers announced that Coker will not return to the Week 3 game versus the Browns because of his quadriceps injury.

"Jalen Coker (quad) has been downgraded to out," The Athletic's Joe Person wrote.

Carolina's offense was already struggling with Coker in the lineup. Safe to say, life just got harder for quarterback Bryce Young and Co.

END OF UPDATE

The Panthers announced that Coker has a quadriceps injury and he is questionable to return. It isn't clear exactly when he suffered the injury, but his status is now up in the air.

We'll update this page once more information is known.

Prior to his exit, Coiker had reeled in just two catches for 18 yards. It would be a tough blow for Carolina's offense if Coker isn't able to continue.

What's concerning about a quadriceps injury for Coker is the fact that he has suffered that issue multiple times during his career. In fact, Coker has come down with a quadriceps injury in each of his first two seasons in the NFL.

Impact of Jalen Coker's injury

Coker has been spectacular for the Panthers over the first two games and losing him will amount to a significant downgrade for Carolina's offense.

Coker exploded for a career-best game in Week 1 against the Bears when he ripped off 138 yards and two scores on eight catches.

He followed that up with an eight-catch, 66-yard performance in Week 2, which put him up to 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns going into Week 3.

The Panthers are already shorthanded at the position, as fellow wide receiver Xavier Legette was ruled out ahead of the game because of a knee injury.

With Coker not in the game, the Panthers are obviously going to need a lot more from Tetairoa McMillan, who had just two catches for 17 yards when the third-year wide receiver left the game.

Carolina also has Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie active, so the wide receivers room is extremely thin. A bigger contribution from Darren Waller, who is currently catchless, would be great, also.