Will the Panthers Beat the Broncos? Here Are Our Staff Predictions

The Carolina Panthers have to find a way to win a game. They have lost two in a row in ugly fashion, and they risk this devolving into a totally lost season. Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos and their devil magic are coming to town.

The Panthers are underdogs. No one seems to be willing to predict an upset this week despite the fact that Denver is travelling across the country after an emotional win. Can the Panthers pull it off in Charlotte?

Here's what the Panthers On SI staff thinks.

Russell Baxter: Panthers 23, Broncos 21

Five of Denver’s six victories this season have been by seven points or less. And this clash of defending division champions looks like it may be the same. The Broncos have struggled to run and have had issues stopping the run. Look for a 25-plus carry day from Chuba Hubbard, and for the Broncos’ PK Wil Lutz to miss late on a potential game-winning field goal.

Zach Roberts: Broncos 20, Panthers 17

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't get me wrong, there is a path to victory. If Brad Idzik can scheme up quick passes or have hot routes available for Bryce Young when pressure comes, because it absolutely will, the offense will be fine and can also lean on Chuba Hubbard with a boatload of carries.

On defense, this is actually a good matchup for the Panthers. The Broncos don't have the guns to take advantage of the cornerback depth issues, and Denver hasn't run the ball terribly well all season. The Panthers' weaknesses won't be taken advantage of.

That said, that Broncos defense is really good, and we're not confident Idzik will have the answers all game long. The Broncos have won games they have no business winning all year, and that should continue with some more magic this weekend.

Mark Livingston: Broncos 24, Panthers 20

The Panthers have a chance to pull off an upset at home, but their offensive line remains a major concern heading into Sunday’s matchup. Bryce Young has been sacked 11 times over the last two games, and now Carolina faces a Denver defense that has already recorded 23 sacks this season.

The Broncos haven’t exactly been lighting up the scoreboard offensively, so Carolina should have opportunities to keep this game close. However, unless the Panthers can protect Young and avoid costly mistakes, Denver will likely make enough plays to leave Charlotte with the win.

Preston Palm: Broncos 33, Panthers 24

Carolina is in desperation mode this week after two horrendous losses, and yet they face their toughest test yet. The Broncos are tied for the most wins in the AFC and are elite in one area where Carolina struggles most to counter: the pass rush. Bryce Young has his hands full once again; Denver ranks No. 1 in the NFL in pass rush win rate, PFF pass rush grade, and total QB pressures.

Against an offensive line that has been nothing short of abysmal, that matchup could be the deciding factor in the game. Young has to find ways to be productive despite the real possibility of not having any time in the pocket.

Denver’s pass defense is exploitable, and their offense is still figuring itself out. With clean pockets, the Panthers can move the ball on this defense, but the Broncos always seem to figure things out as the game gets into the fourth quarter. Carolina hasn’t shown that they can withstand what’s coming from Denver’s pass rush, and that will be the difference.