Will Panthers Beat Eagles? Here Are Our Staff Predictions Week 6

The Carolina Panthers are heading to Philadelphia this week to take on the Eagles. It would ordinarily be a tall task. They have been to two Super Bowls in the last five years, and they have one Lombardi. They're a perennial playoff team.

But this week, Jalen Hurts is out, and others are likely to join him. The Panthers are rested, and the Eagles are coming back from London after a tough loss. The Panthers also seem to be on the rise, while the Eagles are decidedly not.

Does this mean the Panthers will win? Here's what the Panthers on SI staff believes.

Russell Baxter: Panthers 27, Eagles 23

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina had some extra time to get ready for this clash of defending division champions. Ejiro Evero's defense is still shorthanded, but the Eagles are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia's defensive line could make things difficult for Bryce Young.

Nick Sirianni's team, which will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts, has been outscored a combined 66-23 in the second half this season and will struggle to close out the surging Panthers.

Mark Livingston: Panthers 27, Eagles 20

Going into Philadelphia is never easy, but this is a game the Panthers should win. The Eagles have lost three straight and now have to turn to Tanner McKee with Jalen Hurts out. Carolina is coming off the bye, the offense has been playing well, and I think Bryce Young makes enough plays for the Panthers to leave Philadelphia with a big road win.

Zach Roberts: Panthers 31, Eagles 17

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is helped off the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles' defense has struggled against the pass, allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game. Bryce Young has taken on the defenses ranked first and sixth in passing yards allowed and shredded them both, so the Panthers, who are getting healthier, should have no issues moving the ball.

The Eagles' offense, meanwhile, is without Jalen Hurts. Saquon Barkley probably won't play. Will Shipley is out. Devonta Smith might miss Week 6, too. The Eagles just lost Lane Johnson (retirement) and Cam Jurgens (trade) on the offensive line. Where are they supposed to get any sort of production from?

Everything says the Panthers should win this game, so naturally, they could find a way to lose it. But I think we've seen this year that these aren't the same old Panthers, and this is the sort of statement win they've been building to and getting more of over the last two seasons.