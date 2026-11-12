Winners and Losers From Panthers’ Silent Trade Deadline

Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan has decided to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline for the second consecutive year. The decision by Morgan not to add any pieces to the current roster to help the team in the second half of the season will likely be scrutinized by fans, as the Panthers have lost three straight games and are dealing with injuries to several key players.

But with Carolina sitting at 3-5 on the season, the Panthers are still very much in the NFC South division race. So, while some players on the roster could benefit from Morgan’s decision to stay put, others are sure to have a tougher go of it in the second half of the season.

Winners From the Panthers' Silent Trade Deadline

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) as Love passes the ball on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 27-19. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest winner of the deadline for Carolina is defensive tackle Derrick Brown. According to reports, several teams were calling Morgan regarding the defensive tackle, but the GM was not interested in moving one of the top defensive players on the roster.

But there’s also the fact that Brown is a player the Panthers have invested a lot of money in. So unless someone was offering up a king’s ransom for the defensive tackle, it makes sense that the Panthers would hold on to him.

Players who could benefit from Carolina’s decision to stay put include those on the injured list who are slowly but surely making their way back to practice. Cornerback Mike Jackson, wide receiver Xavier Legette, and running back Jonathon Brooks have all had their 21-day practice windows opened.

The Panthers are hoping that with the return of Jackson and Horn, the Carolina secondary will be able to play at a high level for the rest of the season.

Another winner is Carolina’s future draft capital. The Panthers didn’t give up any draft picks to acquire a player for the remainder of this season.

There are currently eight picks that the Panthers have in the 2027 NFL Draft. Carolina still has plenty of needs to fill, and Morgan will have plenty of opportunities to do that in the offseason.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Panthers will find great players with those picks. But the GM will have the opportunity to address the team’s needs in the offseason.

Losers From the Panthers' Silent Trade Deadline

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest loser of the Carolina Panthers trade deadline is likely going to be quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina’s offensive line has been very inconsistent this season, and the offense has struggled to string together consistent drives.

Young was sacked 11 times in losses to the Buccaneers and Packers. While the Panthers’ offensive line showed some improvement against the Broncos, Young was stripped of the football on a sack during the team's final offensive possession.

Another offensive lineman or even another weapon in the passing game would have been nice for Young. Instead, he will have to continue to rely on the players currently on the roster to get the job done and hope for more consistency from the offense.

One area of the team that could have used some help is the cornerback position. The Panthers have been hit hard by injuries in the secondary as of late, and that was on full display against Denver.

When the Panthers’ cornerback depth is tested, it’s not always pretty. Against the Broncos, the Panthers relied on a bunch of guys who weren’t expected to see much action this season. Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton combined for four accepted pass interference penalties, with another flag against Wilson declined in favor of a taunting penalty.

This could be an issue for the Panthers as they are trying to win the division. Hopefully, the Panthers will get Jackson and Horn back soon, but until then, they will have to rely on their current depth.

The Panthers could have addressed the cornerback position with a trade, but instead, Morgan chose to stand pat with the players currently on the roster. This means that if another injury were to occur in the secondary, the team would have to rely on that same depth.

The silent trade deadline also did not bring any players to Carolina who could help the team’s chances of winning the NFC South.

Despite having a 3-5 record, the NFC South is still there for the taking for the Carolina Panthers. Right now, the Panthers are tied with the New Orleans Saints at 3-5, while the Falcons and Buccaneers are both 3-6.

The decision not to make a trade is an interesting one. Morgan had the opportunity to explore acquiring a player who could help the Panthers now, but decided to keep the draft picks instead and wait for the injured players to return to the field.

There are good arguments for both sides of the decision. Carolina is not a team that is one player away from winning a Super Bowl. Trading away valuable draft picks for a short-term solution is not the way to build a team for the long term.

But there is also something to be said for taking advantage of an opportunity when it presents itself. Carolina doesn’t know how often it will be in a position to win the division with a losing record.

Morgan made his decision, and now the Panthers have to make it work. If the Panthers can find a way to win the NFC South, then standing pat at the deadline will have been the right move.

But if the injuries continue to pile up and Carolina misses the playoffs, then there will be questions about why Morgan didn’t make a trade when he had the chance.