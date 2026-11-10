49ers-Colts Trade Grades: 49ers Add Much-Needed Receiver Depth With Keenan Allen

The 49ers are bringing in some help at wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring Keenan Allen. Per Tom Pelissero , the 49ers are sending a sixth-round pick to the Colts to acquire Allen.

This marks the second trade this season between the Colts and 49ers after Indianapolis already sent DeForest Buckner to San Francisco a couple of weeks ago.

Here is how both teams fared in the trade.

49ers

Amid another slew of receiver injuries, including Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk, the 49ers are adding much-needed receiver depth with Allen.

The 49ers were considered a contender to land the Colts’ Josh Downs, but instead traded for Allen, presumably the less-pricey option. Allen, in his 14th NFL season, signed a one-year deal with the Colts this offseason and will now be able to contribute to the 49ers for the remainder of this season. While Allen is no longer in his prime, he remains productive. He is second on the Colts in receiving with 40 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown, and figures to be a helpful presence for the injury-depleted 49ers. Allen, 34, will join a veteran-heavy 49ers team full of core players in their 30s. He has particularly been clutch on third downs during his career—including last season with the Chargers—and could be a reliable target for Brock Purdy on those plays.

This is a low-cost, low-risk move that should help the 49ers as they navigate another wave or receiver injuries. The 49ers have Super Bowl aspirations, and Allen should keep the offense humming as they head into the second half of the season.

Grade: B+

Colts

The Allen trade also makes sense for the Colts, who are in the middle of a fire sale after already trading Buckner and Quenton Nelson this season . Since Allen is on a one-year-deal, he was going to hit free agency this offseason, and now he can go play for a contender.

The Colts are likely also looking to get younger, so it’s good they were able to garner some return while they could. They will be thin at receiver after dealing Allen, and if they trade Downs later, they also aren’t contenders this season, so it makes sense for them to start looking toward the future. A sixth-round pick is not a huge return, but solid value for where Allen is in his career and the deal can help Indianapolis continue stockpiling talent in next year’s draft.

Grade: B