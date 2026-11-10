Panthers' Cornerback Injuries Expose a Problem Dan Morgan Can't Ignore

The Carolina Panthers have had many cornerbacks go down with injuries this season, and Panthers general manager Dan Morgan is currently searching for some healthy bodies to put out on the field. The Panthers also had a lack of depth at the position even before all of these injuries occurred.

Now, with Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline approaching, Morgan is going to have to make a decision as to whether or not to trade for a cornerback or wait until the offseason.

Injuries Have Exposed Carolina's Lack of Depth

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers lost both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson in the Browns game in Week 3. Both players were placed on injured reserve.

To make matters worse, Akayleb Evans was placed on IR on October 29. Additionally, rookie Will Lee III suffered a hamstring injury against the Packers. The Panthers were down to their last healthy cornerbacks on the roster for the Broncos game.

Chau Smith-Wade is listed as a starting cornerback for the Panthers, with Malcolm DeWalt IV listed as a backup on the depth chart.

Of course, the coaching staff is trying to get the best out of what's left of the roster, but there's only so much they can do with so many players injured.

The number of injuries the Panthers have experienced at cornerback this season was unforeseen by many. However, the injuries have exposed the need for the Panthers to have a better plan behind their starters at cornerback.

Morgan Has to Find a Long-Term Answer

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team manager Dan Morgan during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina does not have to make a trade before today's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Morgan could look to add a veteran cornerback to help the team out for the rest of the year. He could also look to use an early pick in the draft on another cornerback or make it a priority in free agency.

Horn and Jackson will return at some point, but that doesn't mean the Panthers will be in good shape at the position if either player goes down again for an extended period of time.

Morgan can't just go out and find another cornerback to put on the field. He has to find a player who can do what the coaching staff wants him to do without forcing the rest of the defense to make so many adjustments when a starter is out of action.

The Panthers have tried to put together a roster to contend in the NFC South over the last few years, but cornerback is still a position of concern.

Morgan doesn't have to make a desperate move before the deadline, but he does need to make sure the Panthers have better options behind their starters moving forward.