Biggest Winners and Losers From Carolina Panthers Minicamp

Carolina Panthers minicamp is over, one day earlier than it should have been. Coach Dave Canales ended it one day early after his team ramped up the intensity, and because they're facing a grueling training camp with the Hall of Fame game looming.

But with minicamp over, we now have a better look at the players on the roster. Everyone practiced, so there was plenty to learn about everyone. Here are the big winners and losers.

Winner: Corey Thornton

Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton (31) makes a catch during warmups | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Far and away, Corey Thornton is the big winner of minicamp for the Panthers. The second-year former UDFA was a standout all over the field, and the Panthers really tested his versatility. He was a nickel, cornerback, and safety at times.

He played very well all camp long, especially in team drills, intercepting the quarterbacks on multiple occasions. He looked poised to be another UDFA gem last year before tearing his ACL, and now he seems right back on that path.

Loser: Monroe Freeling

While it is maybe not terribly surprising, Monroe Freeling did not separate from Rasheed Walker in minicamp or OTAs. Walker said he feels like he's the starter, and nothing seems to contradict that message.

Walker is on top of the depth chart, but fellow rookie Sam Hecht stood out enough to get Dave Canales to say he can start. No such declaration was made about Freeling, though the pick was made with the knowledge that he might not start right away.

Winner: Sam Hecht

Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (OL27) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of Sam Hecht, he is probably on track to start at center as a rookie. That was always possible after his draft selection, despite his surprising fall into the fifth round, but it's now a very likely outcome.

Hecht looked comfortable up front, and he did enough to prove he's probably the better option over Luke Fortner, which is a huge win for a rookie and probably pretty good news for the Panthers' offensive line.

Loser: Xavier Legette

It's not that Xavier Legette has lost his role as the WR3 and is on his way out of the NFL now. It remains to be seen what path his career will take this season, but he did miss a golden opportunity in minicamp.

He didn't demonstrably outperform Chris Brazzell II, and he didn't take advantage of the extra reps with Tetairoa McMillan mostly sidelined. He could've shown growth, but instead, we're still questioning if he has a future with the team.

Winner: David Moore

David Moore has a stranglehold on the coaching staff, so he's never going to miss a roster spot. Dave Canales adores him. However, this time, he might've actually earned the spot he was always going to be given.

He had a really good camp, and his chemistry with Bryce Young shone. When he makes the roster, it won't be the end of the world, because he looks pretty good and as if he can actually contribute on offense.