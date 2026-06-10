Panthers Mandatory Minicamp Primer: Roster Battles, Rising Rookies & Players To Watch

The Carolina Panthers have finally made it to the mandatory minicamp portion of the offseason. This is, in theory, when everyone can practice together and the team can continue to learn about newcomers and see what this roster holds.

It's an important time for several players, including those battling for starting spots. Here's everything you need to know about mandatory minicamp, which has been going on since earlier this week.

Panthers Roster Battles

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) throws during the first day of mini camp | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There are several players fighting just to make the roster, including all the UDFAs the Panthers signed. Aaron Hall, Haynes King, Malick Meiga, Isaia Glass, DeVonta Smith, Kobe Prentice, Miles Davis, and Albert Reese.

But there are also veterans who are fighting for a spot. The wide receiver room is rather full, which puts David Moore, Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie, and Jimmy Horn Jr. on the cusp of the roster for now.

Others simply fighting to make the team at all include:

RB AJ Dillon

QB Will Grier

WR Dan Chisena

Feleipe Franks

Joshua Gray

Claudin Cherilus

Trevis Gipson

Jackson Kuwatch

Robert Rochell

Isaiah Simmons

Rising Rookies

There are several rookies to take note of at training camp. The first, obviously, is Monroe Freeling. Through OTAs, it didn't seem like he'd gained a ton of ground on Rasheed Walker, currently positioned as the starting left tackle.

Minicamp is yet another chance for him to make headway. On the other hand, Sam Hecht did seem to gain ground on Luke Fortner at OTAs, so he fits the definition of rising rookie. Chris Brazzell II has looked good while battling for a starting WR spot as well.

Players to Watch

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day of mini camp | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

First and foremost, Bryce Young is a player to watch. It has been a while since a Panthers player has had a season this crucial. For the team's success, he needs to take a step forward, but he also needs that for his own future. He's playing for an extension, which begins now.

Jonathon Brooks is another one. He's looked really good so far, but it's all about how he holds up to the workload after tearing his ACL twice in 13 months. So far, so good, but the Panthers have been cautious.

Xavier Legette is another player to watch. Can he finally shed the bust label? Can he fend off a host of challengers for the WR3 spot he has slid to on the depth chart? This is a make-or-break year for him, and that began in OTAs.