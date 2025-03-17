Panthers 3-round NFL draft projection addresses defense, adds another weapon for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers entered the 2025 offseason with needs all over the place, and general manager Dan Morgan has begun taking care of them in free agency. In what is a good sign for the franchise, owner David Tepper has not been afraid to spend some big money this offseason. But, as we know, not everything will be taken care of in free agency and the Panthers will also have to lean on the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that in mind, we're putting together a three-round mock draft for the Panthers that has them addressing some of their needs on both sides of the ball. Here's a look at what we came up with.
Panthers 3-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 8: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
The Panthers have yet to address one of their biggest needs, which is adding more weapons for Bryce Young to throw to. Right now, Carolina is depending on 34-year-old Adam Thielen for a major role and Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are wild cards.
McMillan, who is widely considered the best receiver prospect in this class, is a prototypical X-receiver who brings great size (6-foot-4) and athleticism to the position. He can also line up in multiple spots, although he's going to live on the boundary.
Round 2, Pick 57: CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
The Panthers successfully locked up Jaycee Horn for the long haul but need to add a starter opposite him. Mike Jackson was retained on a two-year contract, but he's hardly a set-in-stone starting option in Carolina.
Thomas doesn't have much starting experience from his days at Florida State, so he might need some extra time to develop. That said, he showed more than enough promise to get excited about after surrendering a passer rating of 50.2 in 2024. He'd be an excellent fit on the boundary opposite Horn.
Round 3, Pick 74: EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
The Panthers are in better shape along the edge than they were when free agency began after adding Patrick Jones II to a room that also includes Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, but both Clowney and Wonnum are in the final year of their contracts and more depth is needed.
Adding Ivey would give the Panthers more depth in 2025, and a potential replacement for Clowney or Wonnum if one leaves in 2026. This would be a great situation for Ivey, who would get much-needed time to develop in his first year with the three veterans sitting in front of him.
