Panthers are NFC South champions, but wait on Rams result for opponent

For the first time in a decade, the Carolina Panthers have won the NFC South. For the first time in eight years, they're headed to the postseason. After a heartbreaking loss on Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons came through for the Cardiac Cats.

Their win on Sunday over the New Orleans Saints meant that everyone but the Saints was 8-9 in the NFC South, giving the Panthers the tiebreaker. Because the NFL still values divisions, they will get to host a wild-card playoff game. Who will they play?

Carolina Panthers must wait for playoff opponent

Heading into the weekend, the Panthers were guaranteed a rematch in the NFC playoffs. They could've faced any of the three NFC West playoff squads. But with the Seattle Seahawks winning last night, they removed themselves from the equation. They're the number one seed.

it is down to either the San Francisco 49ers, who lost last night, or the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are playing now, and if they win, they will return to Charlotte. If they lose, the 49ers will visit the Panthers.

It's obviously not ideal to host a team that won 12+ games in the wild-card round, especially when the Panthers won just eight and were under .500. There's a big gap there. However, these two teams represent the best of the bad options.

The best option in the playoffs likely would've been the Philadelphia Eagles or Green Bay Packers, but that wasn't possible. Among the NFC West teams, the Panthers are glad they'll avoid the Seahawks for the time being.

The 49ers beat the Panthers, but they only did so because of an awful offensive day. Assuming the Panthers don't play that poorly, the 49ers looked very beatable. They're also not healthy at all, so there's a shred of hope.

Obviously, the Panthers beat the Rams in Charlotte. Lightning doesn't strike twice, but they're obviously human. And including that game, the Rams have gone 2-3 in their last five. They lost to the Panthers, Rams, and blew a massive lead to the Seahawks.

They also look somewhat human. Again, these two teams are better than the Panthers. They're not unbeatable, though.

