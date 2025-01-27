Panthers insider reports team met with 50-touchdown QB prospect at Shrine Bowl
We know that the Carolina Panthers have settled on Bryce Young as their quarterback of the future going into the 2025 offseason. Beyond that, all we have are questions regarding the quarterback position. Backup Andy Dalton is 37 years old and about to become a free agent, raising speculation about a change in the backfield in the coming months.
There's a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL draft and the Panthers will no doubt meet with a lot of quarterback prospects, but one name to watch is Brady Cook from Missouri. According to Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers spoke with Cook this week at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Cook (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) appeared in 47 games with the Tigers over the last five seasons, putting up over 9,200 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a 143.7 QB rating. Cook completed just under 66% of his passes. He was also productive as a rusher, totaling another 1,262 yards and 21 touchdowns with his legs.
The scouting report on Brady mentions his ability to make off-platform throws, sound mechanics, accuracy and speed to avoid pressure while keeping his eyes downfield. The negatives include only average arm strength.
Here's a look at the highlight reel from Cook's 2024 season.
Brady Cook 2024 highlights
If the Panthers want him, they can afford to wait for him. For now Cook is projected to eithercome off the board on Day 3 of the draft, or go undrafted.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Dan Morgan loads up on defense
Panthers predicted to land towering WR for Bryce Young in draft
Carolina Panthers could pursue trade for Minnesota Vikings WR
Former Carolina Panthers star cornerback lands head coaching job