Andy Dalton free agency: Should the Panthers re-sign veteran backup QB?
Andy Dalton is a free agent. After spending the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, the veteran QB could be on his way to a new team. The longtime Cincinnati Bengals star has become a bit of a journeyman recently, signing with teams with young quarterbacks to help mentor them.
That's exactly what he did for Bryce Young in Carolina. He even stepped in to start five games in 2024 when Young clearly needed some time on the bench. He proved to be a pretty valuable backup to have, and he and Young have a rapport. Do the Panthers need to re-sign him?
Exploring the market for Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton is one of the most valuable backups in the NFL right now. Clearly, he helped Bryce Young develop and was capable of starting and playing fairly well at times in 2024. That has a ton of value across the NFL.
That unfortunately means a lot of teams will be interested in him. Teams with a young QB already or those who may draft one include the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. They could all be in the market for Dalton as well as some other wild cards.
That could drive Dalton's value up. His previous AAV was $5 million, and he likely upped his value a little bit. WIth a bidding war, it could be a $10 million salary on a one-year deal. That's pretty cheap, but it might be a bit steep for the Panthers.
The Panthers have less than $30 million in cap space for 2025. They could clear some up with cuts and restructures, but that $10 million probably needs to go to defense. Dalton would be nice since he knows Dave Canales and Bryce Young, but the backup probably needs to be even cheaper than he is.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Dan Morgan forms incredible CB duo
NFL pundit pitches trade sending Panthers star to AFC North contender
Cam Newton kept pounding gold medalist in reality show boxing bout
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young’s father takes a shot at Nick Saban