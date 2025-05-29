Panthers great Cam Newton goes off on flag football star's bold Patrick Mahomes claim
NFL owners unanimously voted to allow players to take part in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, where flag football will be making its debut.
The expectation is that several high-profile NFL players will take part in search of a gold medal, which will leave professional flag football players out in the cold.
Yes, there are professional flag football league, and there's even a national team, which is led by quarterback Darrell Doucette.
Doucette made waves last year with the claim that, when it comes to flag football, he's better than Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
"At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game," Doucette said in 2024, per TMZ. "When it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him."
Doucette also wasn't pleased with the idea that NFL players will be pushing professional flag football players out of an opportunity to compete in the Olympics.
"Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect," he said.
It goes without saying that Doucette's comment is outlandish, at best. To say he's better than the greatest quarterback on the planet in an easier form of football is silly.
Panthers great Cam Newton touched on the subject on his "4th&1 with Cam Newton" podcast this week and his reaction to Doucette's claim was about what you'd expect.
Not exactly a hot take there.
The only person who believes Doucette is better than Mahomes at flag football is Doucette, and maybe some family and friends who want to be nice but don't truly believe it.
Frustration coming from Doucette and other flag football players is understandable, but it just makes too much sense to bypass them for star NFL players.
On top of giving the United States a better chance to win, having NFL players taking part in the Olympics will bring in a ton of extra views that Doucette and other pro flag football players can't, which in turn will make more money.
