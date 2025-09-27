Insider shares positive injury updates for Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan
The Carolina Panthers ruled out four starters ahead of their Week 4 game against the New England Patriots and two others, running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, are listed as questionable.
Hubbard is on the injury report because of a calf issue and the fact that he was added to the list mid week is concerning for his ability to play on Sunday. Hubbard was limited on Thursday and Friday.
As for McMillan, he was placed on the injury report this week due to a calf issue and did not practice on Wednesday before closing out the week with a pair of limited sessions.
We now have some clarity on both Hubbard and McMillan one day before kickoff, as ESPN's David Newton reports that both Panthers playmakers are expected to suit up on Sunday against the Pats.
"Running back Chuba Hubbard and WR Tetairoa McMillan are listed as questionable for the on Sunday, but I expect both to play," Newton reported. "McMillan has been emphatic all week he will be ready."
"Generally, just tracking some soreness," head coach Dave Canales said of Hubbard during the week. "And so we kinda limited him throughout the week. We had to manage him throughout the week, and just looked at it every day. So we'll kinda take it from there."
"We had a good plan to just ramp him up with his reps and exposure," Canales said of McMillan on Friday. "And again, got him out there in a limited fashion today. So we gotta see how he wakes up tomorrow and kinda make a decision for Sunday."
McMillan has already cemented himself as the Panthers' No. 1 wide receiver after a strong start to his rookie season with 216 yards through three games, which is the most on the team. He's still seeking his first touchdown in the NFL, though.
Hubbard is the team's leading rusher with 168 yards, but he's only averaging a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry thanks to shoddy blocking upfront.
We'll have an official call on Hubbard's and McMillan's status when the Panthers drop their inactives an hour and a half before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.
