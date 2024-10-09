Panthers sign DeShawn Williams to active roster, add former first-round NFL draft pick to practice squad
The Carolina Panthers need a lot of help at a lot of positions. That was true going into this season and it's even moreso now after they have suffered a rash of injuries early in the year. The hardest-hit unit is their defensive front-seven, which has lost superstar defensive tackle Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson for the season. They may also be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while, as he's day-to-day with a shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's loss.
To address their need on the edge, the Panthers announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday night. First, the team signed defensive end DeShawn Williams from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster. Williams went undrafted out of Clemson, and first signed with the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2015. He spent one season there, followed by three with the Denver Broncos. Williams has been with Carolina the last two years. All together he's appeared in 68 games, totaling nine sacks.
Taking Williams' place on the practice squad will be his former college teammate Shaq Lawson, who the team signed yesterday. Laweson wound up getting picked by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He spent four years with Buffalo, followed by one season with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets, then he re-signed with the Bills for two more years. Lawson has appeared in 109 career games, totaling 26 sacks and 77 quarterback hits.
