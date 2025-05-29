Panthers great Greg Olsen tells Colin Cowherd the Eagles have earned the right to use tush push
Last week there was apparently a bitter fight between NFL owners as a proposed ban of the "tush push" made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles was put up for a vote. In the end, Philly got just enough teams to vote on their side to prevent the league from making their go-to short yardage play illegal.
The Carolina Panthers were one of the teams that voted to ban the tush push, even though head coach Dave Canales has said the data doesn't support the idea that it's a dangerous play and didn't want to take away a play that the Eagles have mastered.
While it seems inevitable that the tush push will eventually be outlawed, for now it's safe for at least another season. Here's what Panthers great Greg Olsen had to say about it in an appearance on Colin Cowherd's show earlier this week.
Greg Olsen on tush push
"I think it would be an extremely unfair and wrong to Philadelphia, who has really, some teams have done it here and there - but no one has come even remotely close to doing it as effeciently, as often and used it as such a fabric of their offensive philosophy, from how they manage third downs known they have a yard and a half in their back pocket, how they call first and second down plays knowing they have a fourth down in their back pocket, goal to go situations - it is not just a play - it is a centerpiece of the entire fabric philosophy that Sirianni has built... I think to remove that from a team that has found a play that they're uniquely good at just because the rest of the league is tired of trying to find way to defend it... I don't agree with."
Olsen is of course right and the push to ban the play by most NFL owners is a poor look from a competitive standpoint. By now the tush push should be a staple of at least half the offenses around the league - but because they can't replicate the Eagles' success and can't stop it they're crying foul and trying to change the rules.
It's only typical from an obscenely rich group of people who expect the public to pay for their billion-dollar stadiums rather than use their own resources. They're accustomed to every game they play being rigged in their favor. True, honest competition is as alien to them as paying their own way.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
