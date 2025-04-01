Panthers head coach Dave Canales' stance on banning Tush Push is very clear
One of the hottest topics of conversation during the NFL Owners meetings this week was a proposal to ban the Tush Push. Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is one of many who has weighed in on the subject.
The proposal to ban the play the Philadelphia Eagles created and mastered was taken up by the NFL Competition Committee, but it has since been tabled, which means it could be revisited at the next owners meetings in May.
While some head coaches have voiced their support for it to be banned, Canales has a different view. He believes the play shouldn't be outlawed.
“The statistics don’t say it’s definitely a dangerous play," Canales said, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. "Most of convo is on safety issue. But I don’t want to take away competitive advantage. Eagles have mastered the play.”
As Canales points out, one of the arguments to ban the play has to do with player safety. However, the NFL's health and safety department had no data supporting that idea.
Even still, that's something proponents of the ban, which includes the Green Bay Packers, the team that made the aforementioned proposal, still mention as one of the reasons.
"I think the medical professionals of the league had high concerns about putting players in a position to (suffer) catastrophic injuries. I think this is something that needs to be discussed and we need to be proactive about it rather than reactive," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said.
"I've dove deeper into more of the data on it and just thought more about it as well, and my position hasn't really changed at all," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "Where I'm most concerned is, even though there's not significant data out there to this point, my biggest concern is the health and safety of the players, first and foremost.
"It's force, added force, and then the posture of the players, being asked to execute that type of play, that's where my concern comes in," McDermott added.
Other head coaches who have joined Canales in support of not banning the play include New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, among many others.
While the Panthers did have to face the Eagles in 2024, they won't be seeing the Tush Push in 2025, as Philadelphia is not on their schedule.
