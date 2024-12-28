Panthers injuries: Dave Canales gives updates on Xavier Legette, others for Week 17
The Carolina Panthers are going to be a few men short for tomorrow afternoon's road game against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The biggest loss may be inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who's been ruled out this week with a quad/concussion. Rookie cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is also out due to a chest/illness issue and both Taylor Moton and Jaycee Horn are listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report for Week 17.
The Panthers have also listed several key players as questionable, including rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette, who is dealing with a hip injury in addition to a lingering wrist issue that will require offseason surgery. However, head coach Dave Canales expects Legette to play. Here's what he said after Friday's practice about XL and the other players who are listed as questionable.
Dave Canales on Legette, other Panthers injuries
To recap, everyone who's listed as questionable includes Legette, as well as running back Chuba Hubbard (knee), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow), defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (knee/illness), outside linebacker DJ Wonnum (shoulder/knee), left guard Damien Lewis (illness/ankle) and outside linebacker Cam Gill (illness).
Even though Canales expects them to play it's not a stretch to think they won't be 100%, especially those who are dealing with the bug that's going around the locker room. We were feeling an upset earlier this week, but now that seems like a long shot with so many players ailing.
