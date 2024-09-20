Panthers injuries: 3 starting offensive linemen on latest injury report for Week 3
There has not been much to like for Carolina Panthers fans on the field thus far this season. The team has gotten some strong performances here and there from individual players, but overall basically every unit has played pretty poorly in both Weeks 1 and 2. The one exception to the rule is the offensive line unit, which has been performing at a high level across the board, as one would expect from the most-expensive offensive line in the NFL this year.
This week's injury report for Carolina has three starting offensive linemen on it, but there doesn't appear to be any real cause for concern for any of them. On Wednesday starting guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were both listed as limited on the injury report, Hunt with a shoulder issue and Lewis with a groin injury. Good news: both of them were upgraded to full participants yesterday, which means they're good to go this week.
After not being listed to start out the week, franchise right tackle Taylor Moton was a new addition to the injury report yesterday. However, he wasn't actually injured. Moton was just given a rest day. Expect all three to be in the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon when the Panthers visit the Las Vegas Raiders.
Heading into Week 3, the Panthers rank fifth in PFF's pass blocking grades but only 21st in run blocking. For what it's worth, ESPN's pass block win rate (ranks 23rd) and run block win rate (ranks 30th) are not nearly as kind to Carolina's linemen, though.
