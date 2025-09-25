Panthers injury updates: Top 3 wide receivers all miss first Week 4 practice
The story of the 2025 Carolina Panthers so far has been one of a shockingly tight defense - and an offense that hasn't been able to keep up. Heaing into the team's Week 4 road game against the New England Patriots, Ejiro Evero's defense ranks eighth in scoring defense - up from 32nd last season - despite being routinely put in bad spots by Dave Canales' offense.
A lot has gone into the offensive failures, but right now the biggest problem seems to be a lack of pass-catching talent - which makes the late trade of Adam Thielen just before the season began seem like a pretty atrocious idea.
It might be even worse this week, based on the the team's initial injury report - where the Panthers' top three receivers - and their top tight end - were all DNPs on Wednesday. They were also without their two starting edge rushers. Here's the full report.
Panthers Week 4 injury report
- WR Tetairoa McMillan: Calf - DNP
- WR Xavier Legette: Hamstring - DNP
- WR Hunter Renfrow: Not injury related - DNP
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: Ankle - DNP
- OLB Patrick Jones: Hamstring - DNP
- DT Tershawn Wharton: Hamstring - DNP
- OLB DJ Wonnum: Hip - DNP
- RB Rico Dowdle: Rest - Limited
- CB Jaycee Horn: Rest - Limited
- OT Taylor Moton: Rest - Limited
Now would be a good time for Jalen Coker to come off of the injured reserve list, but he won't be available to return to the lineup until next week, at a minimum - and he's expected to be out longer with his second major quad injury in as many seasons.
Carolina's defense has done simply remarkable work given the personnel involved, but right now Tetairoa McMillan is the Panthers' entire passing offense. If he can't play or he isn't 100%, it's going to be a real long shot to beat even a four-win team like the Patriots.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers climb 7 spots in weekly NFL power rankings
Studs and duds from Panthers’ dominant win over the Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s crushing 30-0 victory over Atlanta
Dave Canales has run out of reasons to not play Jimmy Horn Jr.