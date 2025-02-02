Panthers linked to low-key free agent who could end the Shaq Thompson era
As much as the Carolina Panthers need to find wide receivers for Bryce Young, they could wind up using every single pick they have in the 2025 NFL draft on defense and they wouldn't be wrong to do it. Hopefully general manager Dan Morgan will be able to check at least a couple boxes on this side of the ball in free agency.
That won't be easy, especially given the team's cap situation. At the moment the Panthers officially have almost $21 million in cap space for 2025. However, their effective cap space is closer to $16 million. That's still enough to make at least one impact signing or finding a couple free agents who would at least serve as respectable starters.
One area the team has to address is their run defense, and it'll take more than just a partner in crime for Derrick Brown to fix that problem. They also need help at the second level. With that in mind, the Panthers might want to target New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood. Anthony Palacios at Last Word on Sports for one thinks he might end up in Carolina.
"While they hope to re-sign Shaq Thompson, the Panthers should be in the market for a new linebacker... Sherwood should make sense for their new addition. It might become harder since he’ll demand a high-end contract, but head coach Dave Canales should get creative to make this signing happen."
Sherwood (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) may not get the high-end deal he's looking for, though. He only became a full-time starter this season, and while he was impressive (he led the NFL with 98 solo tackles) it's a small sample size, which is hard to parlay into a big new contract - especially for inside linebackers.
If Sherwood settles for a mid-level deal that should put him within Carolina's price-range. Should he sign it would almost certainly spell the end of the Shaq Thompson era, as he would project to start next to Josey Jewell, with Trevin Wallace serving as the third option. Unless Thompson is willing to take a bare-minimum type deal just to stay in Carolina, he'll likely have to find work elsewhere in 2025.
