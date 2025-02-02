Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft: Trading back in the first round for defensive star
The 2025 NFL Draft is not until late April, but it's never too early to start formulating opinions on what the Carolina Panthers will do with their picks. Each and every Sunday leading up to the draft, we will release a new seven-round mock draft, projecting each Panthers pick.
Here are this week's picks.
TRADE! RD 1, Pick 13: S Malaki Starks (Georgia)
For the first time this mock draft season, we're making a move! Here, the Panthers make a deal with the Miami Dolphins to trade down the board.
Trade Details
Panthers receive: 13th pick, 48th pick (RD2)
Dolphins receive: 8th pick, 164th pick (RD5)
The Pick
With the 13th pick, the Panthers land one of the best talents in the draft in Georgia safety Malaki Starks. An argument could be made that Carolina should consider taking him at No. 8, but for me, that's too high for a safety. I'm big on positional value in the draft, but moving five spots down and picking up an extra second-round pick is enough for me to use a top-15 selection on one. I almost went with Penn State TE Tyler Warren here, but I think Ja'Tavion Sanders has enough upside to be the guy of the future there for Carolina.
Last week's projection: LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)
RD 2, Pick 48 (via MIA): EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)
It's no secret that the Panthers must address its defense, particularly adding some pass rushers to the mix. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum are rock solid, but I'm not sure how long either will be in place. Umanmielen has the potential of being a seven or eight-sack-per-year guy if he fully develops. He brought the quarterback down 25.5 times at Florida and Ole Miss combined.
RD 2, Pick 57: CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)
If Carolina doesn't come out of the 2025 NFL Draft with a cornerback, I'll be shocked. Jaycee Horn needs some help, and I'm not so sure they want to pay big money in free agency for one. Hairston might be on the slender side (5'11", 180 lbs), but he seems like a perfect fit for Ejiro Evero's zone-heavy defense. He won't be asked to play press man very often and that's the type of system he needs to be in.
TRADE! RD 3, Pick 80: WR Savion Williams (TCU)
Trade Details
Panthers receive: 80th pick (RD3), 2026 4th round pick
Colts receive: 74th pick, 229th pick (RD7)
The Pick
A low-risk, high-reward type of pick here in the third round with Savion Williams. Carolina will likely add a clear-cut No. 1 receiving option in free agency, but it couldn't hurt to add another intriguing young player. He's one of the biggest receivers in the draft, standing in at 6'5", 225 lbs, and would give Bryce Young an obvious red zone threat. He caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns this past season.
RD 4, Pick 110: LB Jay Higgins (Iowa)
Higgins is a talented run defender who likes to play downhill. He'll need to clean up his pass coverage a bit, but the Panthers were dead last against the run this past season, allowing a notch under 180 yards per game. Higgins, as a depth piece, can help fix that major weakness. Give him a couple of years to get his feet wet, and he should develop into a starter.
RD 4, Pick 113: RB DJ Giddens (Kansas State)
For the first time this mock draft season, I'm not projecting the Panthers to select Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo. I figured I would switch it up this week by going with DJ Giddens, who is a big, physical back in his own right that proved to be a tough tackle over the past two seasons. Since the start of the 2023 season, he's rushed for 2,569 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging over six yards per tote.
RD 5, Pick 141: CB Cobee Bryant (Kansas)
Double dipping at corner here, but Bryant projects to be a nickel at the next level. Chau Smith-Wade had some moments this past season, but I believe Bryant has a much higher ceiling. He has terrific ball skills, picking off 13 passes in his collegiate career while also recording 22 pass breakups.
RD 5, Pick 147: EDGE Fadil Diggs (Syracuse)
Thought about making a trade back and taking a quarterback in the sixth round, but figured the Panthers could use more depth off the edge. They can figure out the backup quarterback position in free agency. As for Diggs, he has the makings of a really solid rotational piece. This past season, he totaled 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
