Ravens' 51-touchdown superstar named potential Panthers trade target
The Carolina Panthers almost made a huge splash move on the first day of free agency, but wound up missing out on top defensive tackle Milton Williams. Since then they have focused on signing mid-level and upper-middle class type deals for a host of veteran defensive free agents. Overall, their defense is much better on paper - but they could still use more firepower, both in their own passing game and when it comes to pressuring the opponent.
Given their cap space situation and the general lack of name free agents who are still available, the Panthers are probably out of the blockbuster move market for now. That's no guarantee though, and truth told Carolina is going to have to take a big swing or two in order to catch up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the division four straight years and beaten the Panthers in nine of their last ten meetings.
One potential lightning-bolt type move that would help their chances would be to trade for a superstar tight end - perhaps someone like Baltimore Ravens three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews. Word on the street is a "legitimate offer" might pry Andrews loose, and Last Word on Sports sees the Panthers as one of five potential suitors.
"The Panthers have several high-risk, high-reward youngsters, and it wouldn’t hurt them to add a proven veteran to ensure some stability for quarterback Bryce Young. The Ravens would probably prefer to trade Mark Andrews to an NFC team, and Young could use the veteran reliability as he builds on his strong finish to 2024."
There's no guarantee that Ja'Tavion Sanders will grow into a reliable target for Bryce Young at tight end, and the Panthers offense has been getting low returns from this position for too long. Trading for Andrews is exactly the kind of move they should be considering as they look to take advantage of Young's development in the second half of the season.
Young isn't going to complete that growth spurt and turn into the long-time franchise QB they hope he'll be unless they find him a better group of pass-catchers - and upgrading both the wide reciever corps and the tight end room should be on the table.
Andrews has taken a lot of flack for how the Ravens exited the postseason, but it's radically unfair to blame one drop for deciding any team's season. A legitimate superstar at the position, Andrews has posted 51 career touchdowns, including 11 in the 2024 campaign. For his career, Andrews has averaged around 800 yards and eight touchdowns per season - a vast leap ahead of what Carolina has been getting at this spot since Greg Olsen's injuries crept up on him.
The Panthers still have needs to fill at wide receiver, safety and edge, but this would be a move that would instantly upgrade their offense in a significant way. If Andrews could be had for anything near a fourth-round draft pick it's worth a discussion, at least.
