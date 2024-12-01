All Panthers

Panthers rookie Xavier Legette had another embarrassing drop against the Bucs

Carolina's first-round draft pick has developed a serious case of the dropsies in his rookie season.

Tim Weaver

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 01: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 01: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)
Watching rookies can be frustrating for NFL fans. You never really know what you're going to get from snap to snap, no matter how talented they might be. The Carolina Panthers have little choice but to rely on them, though - especially for their offensive skill positions.

While we have seen good signs from wide receiver Xavier Legette this season - and in this game - he's also developed a pretty bad problem with drops. The latest came in the third quarter of today's NFC South tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on third and seven. The pass wasn't exactly Bryce Young's best of the game, (a litte low, a little late) but by definition any ball that hits a receiver in the face should be caught.

Since we can't find a clip of the play on Twitter, you'll just have to imagine it. Meanwhile, here's a rendering of what Charlotte would look like if Legette could clean this up.

The world without Xavier Legette drops

Legette has caught four of six targets from Young today so far, totaling 53 yards, second-most on the team behind tight end Tommy Tremble.

The Panthers lead 13-10 in the middle of the third quarter.

