Panthers announce slew of roster moves going into Week 7 game vs. Commanders
A lot of people take Saturdays off from work. People who work in NFL front offices tend not to be among them. The Carolina Panthers were certainly busy on the business side of things, today. The team just announced a whole pack of roster moves heading into tomorrow's road game against the Washington Commanders.
Here's a quick review of who's coming and who's going heading into Sunday, according to team beat reporter Darin Gantt.
- Activated from injured reserve: CB Dane Jackson
- Signed to roster from practice squad: DT T.J. Smith
- Elevated from practice squad: OLB Shaq Lawson
- Elevated from practice squad: LB Shaq Quarterman
- Released from active roster: CB Troy Hill
- Released from active roster: C Andrew Raym
- Downgraded to out for Week 7: S Sam Franklin
- Downgraded to out for Week 7: DT Jaden Crumedy
It's probably related to their extensive injury report this week, but the Panthers are now 9.5 point underdogs for tomorrow's game, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. It doesn't help that they come into this week with the NFL's worst scoring defense and they'll be facing the second-best scoring offense.
