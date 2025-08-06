Panthers star Derrick Brown incomprehensibly left off top-10 IDL list
The 2025 NFL regular season is rapidly approaching. There is already one preseason game in the books, and there’s a full slate of 16 contests spread out this Thursday through Saturday. The Carolina Panthers take the field on Friday evening when they host the Cleveland Browns.
This week, CBS Sports.com released the site’s Top 10 rankings for interior defensive linemen, edge rushers, linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties. Five writers (Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Jared Dubin, Garrett Podell and Tyler Sullivan) were involved in the process.
When it came to that first category, there are obviously some very familiar names. The New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence, Kansas City’s Chris Jones, and Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward, respectively, occupy the top three spots. However, there was one talented performer that didn’t make the list, perhaps due to uncertainty following an injury-shortened 2024 campaign.
Panthers’ Derrick Brown fell short of the Top 10 defensive tackle list
The Panthers used the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on defensive tackle Derrick Brown. He was a steady force for the club for four seasons, and enjoyed his best year in 2023. The former Auburn University standout started all 17 games. He finished second on the team with a stunning 103 tackles, to go along with a pair of sacks, one interception, and six passes defensed. Brown earned his first Pro Bowl invitation on a team that won only two games.
Unfortunately, the standout defender was injured in last season’s Week 1 loss at New Orleans and missed the remainder of 2024. It is worth noting that Brown did receive one Top 10 vote from the CBS committee. It’s also worth a mention that in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of interior defensive lineman ahead of the 2025 season, the five-year pro is at the No. 7 spot.
