Rico Dowdle appears to share justified frustration after ridiculous MNF loss

Much like fans watching, Rico Dowdle was a little befuddled by the Carolina Panthers' game plan on Monday night. With the San Francisco 49ers coughing the ball up three times, this was a game ripe for the taking, but a poor offensive plan and perhaps even worse execution turned the game into an embarrassment.

Dowdle wasn't as dominant as he has been, but he was still very good. He was, perhaps mind-numbingly, relegated for much of the game. He averaged over six yards per carry, but he was only given the ball six times.

Context: Rico averaged 6.3 ypc vs SF, but only got six of them. https://t.co/l9MryNTUv7 — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 25, 2025

Dowdle led the team in receptions (four) and receiving yards (36), but his best skill is running it at and through the defense. To a certain extent, he was doing that even when handicapped by bad playcalling.

Understandably, Dowdle tweeted out that emoji after the game. Our heads were spinning watching the Panthers try to pass from the one-yard line on first down. Dave Canales defended it by saying that they'd run from that formation a lot, so he wanted to catch the defense off-guard.

It could've worked much better, but Bryce Young threw an ill-advised interception after the ill-advised playcall. Sure, the Panthers do run a lot there, but it usually works, and the 49ers had a bad run defense. They had four plays to get a yard and change, and they turned it over immediately.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

That was early on, so you would think the offense learned and decided to put the game, which was still tight, back in Dowdle's hands, but they didn't. They didn't even lean on Chuba Hubbard, who was also excellent. He only got three carries, but he averaged over five yards on them. He also added four catches for 27 yards.

The running backs were running well, but they got a combined nine carries. Young himself had four scrambles and the passing game wasn't working, be it because of play calling or just bad execution, so we're all as confused as Dowdle understandably is by the lack of running this time around. Maybe it wouldn't have mattered, but with Dowdle running well, the Panthers should've gone down swinging.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from their humiliating MNF loss to the 49ers

Takeaways from Carolina Panthers’ sloppy loss to San Francisco

ESPN analyst shares glowing praise for Carolina Panthers offseason