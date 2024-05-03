2023 Panthers Who Are Still Free Agents
Several members of last year's Carolina Panthers team have signed new contracts elsewhere. However, there's still a handful of 2023 Panthers who remain available in free agency.
G Gabe Jackson
The veteran was brought in during the middle of the season to try and help patch up the interior of the offensive line, but he did not fare well either. Jackson appeared in five games and made three starts, giving up three sacks on just 194 offensive snaps.
OL Justin McCray
McCray appeared in four games for the Panthers last season, making two starts. Although he was not responsible for allowing a sack, he still allowed pressure pretty consistently in his limited action. The journeyman lineman saw his season cut short due to a calf injury.
DE Henry Anderson
Anderson suffered a foot injury in the preseason game against the New York Jets and missed the entire 2023 season. In 2022, he saw action in eleven games with Carolina and came up with 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one QB hit.
DL Chris Wormley
Wormley logged four tackles in just 46 defensive snaps across five games for the Panthers this past season. He was always seen as more of a depth option for Carolina.
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.
Although he’s never been a starter in the NFL, Haynes has improved across the board every year he’s been in the league. Unfortunately, a back injury limited him to just seven games in 2023 and that has to be a concern for teams who are in need of a pass rusher, including Carolina. Of the group, he's the only one I can see the Panthers bringing back, but obviously they have to feel comfortable with his health to move forward.
