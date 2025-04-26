Scouting report for Carolina Panthers’ newest addition to running back corps
In 2024, Carolina Panthers’ running back Chuba Hubbard enjoyed a career campaign in his fourth season with the team—running for 1,195 yards and 10 scores. Nonetheless, general manager bolstered Dave Canales’s backfield in free agency this year by signing Rico Dowdle away from the Dallas Cowboys. Like Hubbard, he also enjoyed a personal-best season by rushing for 1,079 yards (2 TDs).
That’s why the fourth-round selection of former University of Florida/turned Georgia Bulldog running back Trevor Etienne was somewhat stunning. Canales now has six running backs on his roster—including 2024 second-round pick Jonothon Brooks. In early December of 2024, the talented prospect tore the ACL in his right knee for the second time in just over a year.
As for Etienne, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein hints at a specific role for theone-time Florida Gator. “Low-mileage back with modest production and average explosiveness but legitimate three-down versatility. He lacks the speed and power of his brother, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne, but Trevor wins with vision, elusiveness and efficiency. He is capable inside and does a nice job of staying tight to the track but could struggle to get tough yards.
“He runs with average burst wide but sets up tacklers and gets in and out of cuts without losing speed. Etienne catches with sticky hands, evades tacklers in space and has a very good understanding of protections. He has middle-round value but could become a third-down option early in his career.”
In his one and only season at Georgia, Etienne ran 122 times for 609 yards and nine scores. However, he also caught a career-high 32 passes for 194 yards. The Panthers have already added a wide receiving option such as Tetairoa McMillan in this draft. Etienne could prove to be a big-time target underneath for emerging quarterback Bryce Young.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers GM Dan Morgan gives cryptic answer on Jadeveon Clowney future
How Jalon Walker’s draft room reacted to getting passed over by Panthers
Winners and losers for Panthers after the first 3 rounds of 2025 NFL draft
Tetairoa McMillan clears the air on viral video that led to pre-draft concern