Scouting report for Carolina Panthers' first-round pick WR Tetairoa McMillan
The Carolina Panthers have now used the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft three times in nine years. Back in 2017, the choice was running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2021, it was defensive back Jaycee Horn. On Thursday night at Lambeau Field, general manager Dan Morgan opted for talented University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
It was somewhat of a surprise considering the issues the Carolina defense had this past season. Many felt that Morgan and the team would add a pass-rushing prospect such as 2024 Butkus Award winner Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams, both from the University of Georgia. Instead, the Panthers opted for more help for emerging quarterback Bryce Young.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about the Wildcat wideout. “Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins.
“McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot.”
McMillan really came into his own during his final two seasons at Arizona. He played in a combined 25 games and totaled 174 receptions for 2,271 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6’4”, 219-pound target could be an excellent red zone option for Young.
For those craving defense, keep in mind that the Panthers still have eight more picks at their disposal.
