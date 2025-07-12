Spicy prediction has Carolina Panthers' rival rolling all the way to Super Bowl
Technically speaking all 32 teams around the NFL have the same chance to win the Super Bowl at the end of this coming season. We all know that isn't really true, though. Odds are the path to the Lombardi trophy will go through either the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills in the AFC and the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders or the Detroit Lions in the NFC.
That said, every season there are surprise contenders that nobody expected to be a heavyweight coming in. In that department, one of the best potential spoilers is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the NFC South four years in a row.
That's no accident, either. The Bucs have a capable starting quarterback, a strong and well-balanced roster and a sharp head coach with plenty of experience at this level. Some folks even think this could be a Cinderella Super Bowl team. According to a prediction by Jacob Robinson from Scoop City, Tampa will be representing the NFC in the big game.
"Not spicy enough? How about this: This year’s NFC winner isn’t the Eagles, Lions or Vikings. Instead, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers represent the NFC in this year’s Super Bowl. I’ll explain why in an upcoming edition ofThe Athletic’s NFL newsletter, which you can subscribe to here."
This is pretty spicy - but to be fair it's not an outlandish scenario. While the Carolina Panthers should improve to at least an eight-or-nine win season they're still pretty far behind the Bucs, who have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams. The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints appear to be weaker on paper than Carolina - and they're definitely not in range of passing Tampa. So, we can expect the Bucs to once again win the division.
That will put Todd Bowles, Baker Mayfield and company within striking distance to make a deep playoff run. If they can secure home-field advantage for the Wild Card round they'll be just one win and one major injury for another NFC contender away from going to Santa Clara.
