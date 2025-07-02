Star tackle aiming for another contract with Carolina Panthers
Despite the fact that the Carolina Panthers won only five games this past season, there was another aspect of the team (not named Bryce Young) that made massive strides from 2023.
“The Panthers' offensive line was arguably the biggest positive surprise of the season and the most improved unit prior to injuries derailing its season,” explained Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus. In fact, all starters missed at least one game due to injury this season.
“While Carolina’s offensive line ranked 27th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating in 2023,” added Buday, “the unit finished with a 12th-ranked 85.9 rating in 2024. The front five surrendered 154 pressures—including 22 sacks—on 626 pass plays.”
Buday named right tackle Taylor Moton as this group’s best player, not that he “allowed pressure on 3.4 percent of pass plays in 2024, the fourth-best rate among right tackles.”
All told, Moton finished as Pro Football Focus’ No. 21 tackle in 2024. He is the site’s 22nd-ranked player at the position by Buday for 2025. He’s also in the final year of a four-year, $71.246 million extension (via Spotrac) that has been restructured several times in order to open up cap room for the franchise. Will there be a ninth season in Carolina for the 2017 second-round pick from Western Michigan?
“Looking forward, I do believe I have another contract in me,” stated Moton recently (via Joseph Person of The Athletic). “But right now my focus is on the 2025 season and making sure I do whatever I can to have the best season I can for everybody involved.”
Person made mention of Moton’s “aging knees,” but that doesn’t appear to be a concern for the eight-year pro. “It’s chronic stuff,” said Moton (via a phone interview with The Athletic). “Most linemen deal with it. But it’s just figuring out what we can do to make sure it’s limited and I’m still able to explode off it, which right now I can and I feel like I can in the future.”
