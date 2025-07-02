All Panthers

Star tackle aiming for another contract with Carolina Panthers

The dependable right tackle for Dave Canales’s team continues to play at a high level. What does the future hold for eight-year veteran Taylor Moton?

Russell Baxter

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Despite the fact that the Carolina Panthers won only five games this past season, there was another aspect of the team (not named Bryce Young) that made massive strides from 2023.

“The Panthers' offensive line was arguably the biggest positive surprise of the season and the most improved unit prior to injuries derailing its season,” explained Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus. In fact, all starters missed at least one game due to injury this season.

“While Carolina’s offensive line ranked 27th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating in 2023,” added Buday, “the unit finished with a 12th-ranked 85.9 rating in 2024. The front five surrendered 154 pressures—including 22 sacks—on 626 pass plays.”

Buday named right tackle Taylor Moton as this group’s best player, not that he “allowed pressure on 3.4 percent of pass plays in 2024, the fourth-best rate among right tackles.”

All told, Moton finished as Pro Football Focus’ No. 21 tackle in 2024. He is the site’s 22nd-ranked player at the position by Buday for 2025. He’s also in the final year of a four-year, $71.246 million extension (via Spotrac) that has been restructured several times in order to open up cap room for the franchise. Will there be a ninth season in Carolina for the 2017 second-round pick from Western Michigan?

Taylor Moton
Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) celebrates after the Panthers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Looking forward, I do believe I have another contract in me,” stated Moton recently (via Joseph Person of The Athletic). “But right now my focus is on the 2025 season and making sure I do whatever I can to have the best season I can for everybody involved.”

Person made mention of Moton’s “aging knees,” but that doesn’t appear to be a concern for the eight-year pro. “It’s chronic stuff,” said Moton (via a phone interview with The Athletic). “Most linemen deal with it. But it’s just figuring out what we can do to make sure it’s limited and I’m still able to explode off it, which right now I can and I feel like I can in the future.”

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.