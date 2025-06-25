Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow in Panthers camp
The Carolina Panthers addressed a number of issues this offseason on both sides of the ball. While the league’s worst defense in 2024 has a lot of new faces, an offense that gained the fourth-fewest total yards in the league this past season added some firepower in terms of the wide receiving corps. General manager Dan Morgan used the eighth overall pick in April on University of Arizona playmaker Tetairoa McMillan, and a sixth-round selection on speedy Jimmy Horn Jr. from the University of Colorado.
There was also an interesting veteran addition by Morgan in the form of Hunter Renfrow. He was a fourth-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019 and spent five seasons with the Silver and Black. The former Clemson University standout amassed 269 catches for 2,884 yards and 17 scores with the club. That included his Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 in which he totaled 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
Renfrow’s production faded during his final two years with the club, and he was released by the Raiders during the 2024 offseason. As it turned out, he wound up sitting out all of last season due to an illness. Now he’s on the comeback trail with the Panthers. He has certainly impressed veteran wideout Adam Thielen, who is preparing for his 12th NFL campaign and third in Carolina.
“He runs great choice routes,” explained the 34-year-old pro (via Joseph Person of The Athletic). “He finds space really well, great body control. Things that aren’t necessarily my strongest suit. I’ve made it work over the years. But he’s really good at them. So, it’s been fun to see him in person. Obviously, I’ve seen him on tape. But you see it firsthand, you try to pick some things from what he does.”
The Panthers have now given surging quarterback Bryce Young a few more weapons to compliment the likes of wideouts Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and David Moore. Renfrow’s presence is already paying off, good news for head coach Dave Canales and a team that finished 30th in the NFL in passing yards per game this past season.
