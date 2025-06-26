NFL insider shares risky prediction about Bryce Young, Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have put a lot into Bryce Young. Not only did they mortgage the farm to move up in 2023 and select him, but they've since invested some costly draft capital in finding weapons for him. They've also spent big on his offensive line to try and give him what he needs.
NFL insider Cameron Wolfe believes this might be the season it all comes together. Young finally has some help and good coaching, and he could be well on his way to the breakout he started at the end of last season.
Wolfe said, “I talked to an executive earlier this offseason and asked, ‘Hey, surprise me, tell me something that stood out to you about this offseason.’ He said the Panthers are going to make a playoff push and be a top-ten offense. I asked, ‘Why?’ and he said, ‘Just look at the way they’ve surrounded Bryce Young with weapons.'”
Things have changed dramatically for Young's situation. “When he first got into the league two years ago, he didn’t have the offensive line, he was running for his life," Wolfe explained further. "Now, he’s got two of the best guards in the league in Robert Hunt, who you mentioned, and Damien Lewis, guys they spent big money on in free agency."
Wolfe said that Young has now shown plenty of confidence from last season, and the Panthers believe he is their guy for now and the future. "Now, they’ve given him the right weapons to succeed. I think Bryce Young is headed for the best season of his career this year," he concluded. Time will tell if the NFL insider is correct.
