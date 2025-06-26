Aaron Schatz sees former Dolphins corner as the last piece of the puzzle for Carolina before the season begins.

ESPN says Panthers' final offseason move should be signing 16-INT cornerback
The Carolina Panthers are almost done filling out their roster for the 2025 NFL season. With training camp now just one month away, there are just two positions that they have to address. First, they have to find a starting free safety to pair with Tre'Von Moehrig - and the Panthers have been busy exploring those options, incluing Justin Simmons, Marcus Williams and Julian Blackmon.
The other spot that still needs to be addressed is cornerback depth - where Carolina took a big swing last week trying to sign Jaire Alexander, who wound up joining the Baltimore Ravens.
There are still several decent options out there on the cornerback market, though. According to ESPN, signing former Washington corner Kendall Fuller should be their final offseason move.
ESPN connects Panthers, Kendall Fuller
"The Panthers have their starting cornerbacks set, but they need to think about backup plans. I think Fuller would be a good fit here. He had reasonable charting metrics in Miami last season and really good metrics in Washington in 2023. He's also versatile, with the ability to play both outside and in the slot."
Originally a third-round pick by Washington in the 2016 NFL draft, Fuller is now 30 years old, and he's already totaled 128 regular season games at this level. That includes 104 starts. In that time he has totaled 16 interceptions, 82 pass breakups and 15 tackles for a loss.
Fuller had a pretty brutal 2023 season in coverage, allowing nine touchdowns and a passer rating over 120. However, he bounced back well last year, only giving up one score and a 97.7 passer rating in 11 games.
As far as injuries go, there is a yellow flag - Fuller suffered multiple concussions early in the 2024 season and wound up missing four games as a result. He also suffered a knee injury in late December that ended his season early.
Fuller is far from the biggest name at this spot who might be available, but the Panthers are unlikely to be serious contenders for Jalen Ramsey or any other A-list corners before Week 1. This might be as good as it gets before the games begin.
