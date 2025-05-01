Lawsuit labels Panthers legend Steve Smith 'homewrecker' for alleged affair with Ravens marching band member
According to a report by Julia Coin at the Charlotte Observer, former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is being sued by a fan who alleges that he had an affair with his wife, who is a former member of the Baltimore Ravens' marching band. Smith played for the Ravens for three years at the tail end of his NFL career after leaving the Panthers following the 2013 season.
The accuser is named Antonio Martinez, who lives in Charlotte and posted a series of messages on Twitter several months ago alleging an affair between Smith and his wife Nicole, the Ravens' band member. Martinez has since deleted the posts, which included screenshots as evidence of his claims. At one point Martinez posted a phone call between himself and Smith, wherein it appears that Smith tells Martinez "I'm sorry" when confronted, but had nothing else to say to his accuser.
Martinez has since deleted the posts as well as his account. According to the Observer's story, he is seeking more than $100,000 in damages. The suit is filed under North Carolina's "alienation of affection law," more commonly known as the homewrecker law.
"The band member’s husband, Antonio Martinez, is asking the Panthers legend and N.C. Sports of Hall Famer for more than $100,000 in the civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court. It’s filed under North Carolina’s “alienation of affection” law, colloquially known as a “homewrecker law,” which allows a spouse to sue a third party for interfering with and destroying a marriage’s love and affection. Only a handful of U.S. states allow such lawsuits."
As of yet Smith himself has not publicly responded to the allegations or the suit and the Observer was unable to reach him or his former agent for comment.
Smith and Mrs. Martinez apprently met after she joined Baltimore's marching band as part of an episode of “The NFL’s Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith."
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers in familiar territory in post 2025 NFL draft power rankings
Analytics point to the Panthers’ 2025 draft class as one of the NFL’s best
Panthers may have landed NFL draft's biggest steal no one is talking about
Carolina Panthers had offers from at least 2 teams to trade up in Round 1