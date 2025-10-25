Stop picking fights with Cam Newton
All things considered, Cam Newton has been pretty fortunate in his life. Blessed with towering height, strength and outstanding athleticism, Newton took full advantage of his gifts during his football career.
That included putting together the greatest season any college football player has ever had, winning the NFL MVP award and leading an otherwise offensively-challenged team all the way to the Super Bowl.
Nobody is free from challenges in this life, though - and that includes the greatest athletes of our time. In Newton's case he seems to attract certain personalities who feel they need to prove themselves either by insulting a celebrity or proving they can beat up someone twice their size.
Observe the latest example in the long, sad history of random dudes trying to pick a fight with Cam Newton and getting embarrassed, this time from the Alabama A&M mascot.
This one is a pretty harmless example compared to some of the other scuffles that Newton has found himself in over the years, including three "grown" men attempting to jump him at a 7 on 7 tournament.
Newton has also found himself openly challenged by a teenager at this own charity event and was once famously attacked by a diminutive teammate at training camp.
Maybe it's Newton's bravado that brings out the crazy in these individuals and drives them to try to find the same energy within themselves. Our guess is that Newton is far from the only person who's had to settle a score with these folks with his fists - or open palms, in this case.
This should go without saying but you should not try to fight Cam Newton, who is very tall and proven on multiple occasions that he's fully capable of defending himself. There are other, better ways of going viral than by getting beatdown by someone more famous than yourself.
