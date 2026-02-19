Carolina Panthers Legend Cam Newton Remains Criminally Underrated

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Had the Carolina Panthers done even a passable job at surrounding him with talent throughout his NFL career, there would be no debate.

But they didn't, and so the raw numbers aren't overwhelming. The film is, and the fact that he routinely carried the Panthers on his back for pretty much the entirety of his nine initial seasons with them is, too.

Yet, he seems to continuously be underrated, and he's being underrated on Bleacher Report's list of the top 99 QBs of all time.

Cam Newton deserves a better all-time QB ranking

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) signals a first down | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Cam Newton's 2015 MVP season is one of the best quarterback seasons of all time. He led the league's best offense to the Super Bowl while scoring 45 of the 59 offensive touchdowns.

He did this with Greg Olsen, Jonathan Stewart (neither of whom are superstars but are the good players he did play with), Devin Funchess, Ted Ginn, and Philly Brown.

That wasn't his only good season, despite what people will say. Winning an MVP just cannot be a flash in the pan since football is so hard. He was excellent in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, and the pre-injury half of 2018.

He wasn't bad in the other seasons, but he shined brightest in those mentioned, which is why 43rd feels a little low for an all-time ranking. Bleacher Report compiled an aggregate placement for the QBs based on their own analyst's takes and more.

Newton landed 43rd, with a peak of 19 (pretty accurate) and a low of 59, which is horrible. There are in no way even close to 58 QBs better than Newton all time.

The synopsis was just a bit about how good Newton was, "After a few spotty postseason appearances in their early franchise beginnings, the Carolina Panthers became a perennial contender with Cam Newton under center. He guided the club to the playoffs in four of five seasons from 2013 to 2017."

"Among [QBs], Newton is third all-time in rushing yards (5,628) and second all-time in rushing touchdowns (75). He holds the Panthers' franchise records in career passing yards (29,725) and touchdowns (186)," it continued. "Before Josh Allen, Newton was the NFL's dual-threat Superman."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some of the names ahead of him are downright disappointing. It's hard to compare eras, but QBs who played in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and other bygone eras largely do not compare to today's QBs or even yesterday's QBs.

Josh Allen was ranked ahead of him despite being handed an undeserved MVP, getting zero first-team All-Pro placements, and never making a Super Bowl. Philip Rivers was, too, and he doesn't have a single All-Pro or MVP, either.

Russell Wilson is one of the most egregious, though. Wilson has lasted longer in the NFL, but he has never even received a single MVP vote and he isn't an All-Pro, either. He has coasted on a singular Super Bowl title delivered by a historic defense.

Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger, especially Manning, are two names that probably shouldn't be ahead of Newton. He ranked 43rd, which is not a bad ranking at all. He should've easily been in the top 30 and ahead of some of these other names.

