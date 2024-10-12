What Panthers' multiple offensive line injuries mean for Week 6 game against Falcons
The Carolina Panthers went all out to upgrade their offensive line this offseason. One can argue against investing a lot of money in guards, but you can't argue with the results that they've gotten this year. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis have stabilized the interior, Austin Corbett is working splendidly after converting to center, Taylor Moton has been solid as always and Ickey Ekwonu is progressing nicely. Collectively, this is now a top-five offensive line unit when healthy.
Health is hard to come by on this Panthers roster right now, though. The team's defense has been ravaged by major injuries, including season-enders to key contributors in Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson. This week an already-weak edge rotation will also likely be missing Jadeveon Clowney.
The offensive line has felt the sting of the injury bug's bite, as well. Tomorrow against the Atlanta Falcons the Panthers will be missing two starters up front as well as one key backup. Let's break down how the team's Week 6 injury report will change their lineup.
RT Taylor Moton -> Yosh Nijman
The worst news is that right tackle Taylor Moton's long-running streak of consecutive starts for the Panthers (104 games) will come to an end, as he's been ruled out with an elbow injury. The next man up for Carolina at right tackle is Yosh Nijman (6-foot-7 314 pounds), a fifth-year veteran who went undrafted out of Virginia Tech.
C Austin Corbett -> Brady Christensen
Starting center Austin Corbett will also be out, as he's been placed on the injured reserve list with a season-ending biceps tear. Corbett has at least kept his sense of humor intact, but that won't help the Panthers' interior depth. With Corbett sidelined they will start Brady Christensen (6-foot-6, 300 pounds). A third-round pick by Carolina in 2020 out of BYU, Christensen has appeared in 39 games for the Panthers, and has played every other position but this will be his first start at center.
C Brady Christensen -> ???
Panthers head coach Dave Canales had better hope Christensen stays healthy, because the team's only other center on the roster is also out this week. Backup Andrew Raym (6-foot-4, 327 pounds) suffered a concussion against the Chicago Bears and has also been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Falcons defenders to watch for
With the center position being so precarious, the Falcons will be especially dangerous on the interior defensive line. That's where they have two extremely potent and underrated linemen in Grady Jarrett and Eddie Goldman. Look for those two to try to plug up Carolina's inside run game.
On the edge their only good pass rusher is recent free agent signing Matthew Judon, who's tied with Jarrett for a team-high 1.5 sacks going into this week. That number says everything you need to know about Atlanta's league-worst pass rush, but it's not like the Panthers can afford to take anyone lightly given their OL situation.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton gives his take on Justin Fields-Russell Wilson debate
Should Panthers sit Jonathan Brooks so he can be 100% in 2025?
Panthers WR Diontae Johnson loses speedboat to Hurricane Milton
Mel Kiper projects Panthers take Travis Hunter with number one pick