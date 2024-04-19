Trade Into the First? Trade Down? ‘Everything’s On the Table’ for the Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - First-year Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan made it very clear on Thursday at his pre-draft press conference that he is going into next week’s draft open-minded, as he should.
Although trading into the first round is unlikely, it’s not something Morgan was willing to rule out. Why would he? You don’t necessarily know how the board will fall, but also, you don’t want to show your hand to the other 31 teams. They listen to these press conferences too.
If anything, trading out of No. 33 or No. 39 is more realistic. Carolina is strapped for draft capital and moving back could help pick up an extra selection or two. Morgan could also take the less dramatic route and turn his phone on “do not disturb” and pick the best player on the board. Unless there’s only one guy that they’re in love with and it’s an easy decision, Morgan will pick up the phone and listen.
“I think sitting at 33 obviously you have 32 teams ahead of you. We got to see how things play out. I’m not going to box myself into anything like hey, we’re not going to do this, we’re not going to do that. Ideally though, if we’re sitting there and there’s a really good player, we’ll take him,” Morgan said. “Trading up, those are discussions that we still have to have. I think everything’s on the table. I don’t want to box us in right now.”
Acquiring the 39th pick from the New York Giants in the Brian Burns trade does give Morgan some flexibility. If there’s a large group of players that are falling to the second round that they like, he can trade out of 33 and still feel like they’ll get who they want at 39 or perhaps earlier. By having two picks so close together at the top of the second, Morgan won’t be forced to pick between two positions of need. He can attack them both, assuming the right guys are still available.
One thing is for certain, Morgan’s phone will be ringing like crazy from late Thursday night up until the moment the 33rd pick is sent in.
“It is (valuable). Obviously, we’re going to have all night, all the next day to field calls if we want to trade that pick or to figure out which player is going to fit us best whether it’s offense or defense. We’re going to have a lot of time to discuss to make the best decision for the Panthers.”