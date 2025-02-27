Controversial superstar WR connected to Carolina Panthers as trade target
If the Carolina Panthers are truly going to catch up with contenders around the NFC, it's going to take more than simply filling their (many) roster holes. Acquiring adequate starters at defensive tackle, edge and safety should all be on the menu, but the Panthers also have to think big and make at least one splashy, aggressive move this offseason.
Their quickest path to becoming a playoff team again is giving Bryce Young as much firepower as possible at wide receiver and tight end, where there's a strong draft class to take advantage of. There's also a high-quality class of free agent wide receivers, but most of them are over 30 years old and trading on their name-power more than anything else.
That's why the Panthers should consider making a bold move to add a true superstar to land at the top of their wide receiver depth chart. David Latham at Last Word on Sports believes they should be in the mix to deal for Tyreek Hill if the Miami Dolphins decide to trade him.
"The Carolina Panthers should focus most of their resources on the defensive side of the ball, but they shouldn’t completely ignore the offense. While youngsters Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders all showed promise as rookies, none of them are guaranteed superstars. With Adam Thielen slowing down, Hill could provide Bryce Young with a proven target who can still stretch the defense and make a difference in a weak NFC South."
This would be the second time Hill gets traded in the NFL, but there's no arguing with the results on the field. Since entering the league in 2016 Hill has posted some remarkable numbers, including nearly 800 catches, over 11,000 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns. While there are a few younger, slightly better wideouts around the NFL there are exactly zero who can compete with that kind of production. Along the way he's made eight AFC Pro Bowl teams and earned five first-team All-Pro nods.
Hill does his best work as a deep target, which aligns with what Bryce Young was doing best as the 2024 season came to a close. His long-range connection with Adam Thielen kept the Panthers in several games that otherwise would have been total blowouts thanks to their all-time awful defense. As impressive as Thielen looked, Hill is on a completely different level as a vertical threat.
Trading for Hill would be costly to be sure, but the Vikings aren't going to trade Justin Jefferson and the Bengals aren't going to trade Ja'Marr Chase, so as far as potential upgrades go this offseason Tyreek HIll represents the best-possible option for the Panthers.
