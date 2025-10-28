Was Panthers loss to Bills a ‘useful lesson’ or just a humiliating beatdown?
Humbling. Nick Shook of NFL.com had three takeaways following the Carolina Panthers’ 40-9 home loss to the always-formidable Buffalo Bills. According to Shook, Dave Canales’s club would “receive a dose of reality” against a team that has won five straight AFC East titles.
“Carolina was on a roll entering Week 8,” explained Shook, “winning three straight and riding a wave of confidence unseen in Charlotte in years. Facing their first opponent with a winning record since Week 2, the Panthers fell back to earth.”
“The Panthers defense fought hard enough to limit the Bills to 12 points before the final two minutes of the first half,” added Shook, “but with Andy Dalton at quarterback, Carolina's offense fell short of its intended mark. Add in an unfortunate turnover that positioned the Bills for a touchdown run inside two minutes, plus a sack Dalton could not afford to take just before the break, and the resulting product was a clear example of how far the Panthers still need to go.”
A 19-3 halftime deficit turned into a 40-3 hole after three quarters. The Panthers’ only touchdown of the game came with just 10:33 to play. Somehow fitting, Ryan Fitzgerald missed the PAT in his club’s ugliest performance of the still-young season.
“Things snowballed in the second half,” said Shook, “but in the grand scheme, Carolina might look at this lopsided loss as a useful lesson in its journey. Hopefully, the Panthers will get Bryce Young back in Week 9.”
Speaking of next week, Canales’s club will head north to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers—who own the conference’s best win-loss record (5-1-1) and are riding a three-game winning streak. A tall task indeed for a team looking to rebound from its ugliest performance of 2025.
