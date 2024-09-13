Panthers wide receivers coach can't understand Xavier Legette's accent, either
It wasn't all bad for the Carolina Panthers in their 37-point season-opening loss on Sunday. Their offensive line performed pretty well across the board, cornerback Mike Jackson had a sharp game even though he's only been with the team a few weeks, and the Panthers' first-round draft pick, former South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette had a pretty solid NFL debut. He posted four catches for 35 yards. Considering the total numbers Bryce Young put up, that's superb production.
Legette spoke with reporters earlier this week, but it's one thing to watch him speak and quite another trying to transcribe his words. If you can relate, you're not alone. The way Legette speaks lands somewhere between country-as-hell and southern-AF, and he's gone viral multiple times since he was drafted for his accent.
Apparently wide receivers coach Rob Moore can't understand him, either. Here's what fellow wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said about it, per Joe Person at The Athletic.
Jonathan Mingo on Xavier Legette's accent
"“Everybody always looked at me as a country guy on the team. So (when) he came in, I just bumped to second place... '(Receivers) coach (Rob) Moore can’t understand him. Every time Legette answers, coach Moore just be looking at him and be confused. We all just start laughing every time he has a question. But he’s cool. He’s got good energy, so a fun guy to be around.'”
Good stuff.
Legette was targeted a team-high seven times in Week 1, but overall it was pretty spread out. as five different receivers had three or more targets in the end. It will be interesting to see how the passing game pie gets distributed as time goes on and Legette grows into his game.
